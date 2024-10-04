Contrasting Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.37 billion 2.55 $211.12 million $0.22 54.30 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $99.89 billion 0.99 $24.88 billion $3.44 4.40

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -1.48% -1.38% -0.53% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16.17% 28.42% 10.53%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Comstock Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 7 1 0 1.82 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 1 6 0 2.86

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.38%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Comstock Resources pays out 227.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Comstock Resources on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

