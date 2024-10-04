Financial Comparison: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Aptiv”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.83 million 15.93 -$12.68 million N/A N/A Aptiv $19.99 billion 0.94 $2.94 billion $10.61 6.50

Analyst Ratings

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Envirotech Vehicles and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptiv 2 4 12 0 2.56

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $95.31, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Aptiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -789.13% -63.54% -54.95% Aptiv 18.46% 13.19% 6.25%

Summary

Aptiv beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. Its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

