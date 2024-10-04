Comparing Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimmick and Ferrovial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $524.16 million 0.15 -$2.55 million N/A N/A Ferrovial $8.84 billion 3.53 N/A N/A N/A

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Shimmick and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shimmick and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ferrovial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shimmick presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Ferrovial has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Ferrovial.

Summary

Ferrovial beats Shimmick on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. It also develops, finances, and operates airports; and develops, finances, and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy generation plants, as well as offers mobility and waste management plants and services to the mining industry in Chile. In addition, the company promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

