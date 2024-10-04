Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NYSE CATX opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

