Insider Buying: Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas acquired 40,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £340,000 ($454,788.66).

LON ENOG opened at GBX 860.50 ($11.51) on Friday. Energean plc has a 52 week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,233 ($16.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 934.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,028.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,035.71%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

