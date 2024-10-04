Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 36.86%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Shares of OR opened at C$25.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$15.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -52.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

