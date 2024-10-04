National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$30.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.85. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

