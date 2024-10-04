BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.00.

BCE stock opened at C$45.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.06. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

