Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Reduced by Analyst

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Valero Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

VLO opened at $144.00 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

