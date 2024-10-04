Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after buying an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at $14,933,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Read More
