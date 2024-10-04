Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NMG opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,000. Nouveau Monde Graphite makes up approximately 10.7% of General Motors Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. General Motors Holdings LLC owned 18.63% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

