Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

NOV opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. NOV has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 81,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,743 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $4,031,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NOV by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454,665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

