Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zeta Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,647,000 after buying an additional 370,912 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 99.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 276,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

