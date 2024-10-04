Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Zeta Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.