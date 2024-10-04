Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neumora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neumora Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NMRA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $331,408.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,754.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

