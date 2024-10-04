Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Lowered by Analyst

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for GSK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of GSK by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 453,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.