Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of OR stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

