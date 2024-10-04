Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Issued By Raymond James

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RB Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at C$108.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.25. RB Global has a 52 week low of C$80.97 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The stock has a market cap of C$20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total value of C$256,650.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

