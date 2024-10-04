Analyzing Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) & Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 272.95 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Novo Nordisk A/S $258.00 billion 2.00 $12.15 billion $2.90 39.69

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -74.56% -67.62% Novo Nordisk A/S 34.86% 87.43% 28.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Nordisk A/S 0 1 6 0 2.86

Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus price target of $145.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and other emerging therapy areas. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company also provides insulin pens, growth hormone pens, and injection needles. In addition, it offers smart solutions for diabetes treatment, such as smart insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance application. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aspen Pharmaceuticals to produce insulin products. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

