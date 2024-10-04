Financial Contrast: Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) versus SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SilverCrest Metals and Gold Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Gold Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 172.61%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than SilverCrest Metals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.28 $116.72 million $0.83 11.19 Gold Royalty $6.50 million 34.98 -$26.76 million ($0.17) -7.91

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Gold Royalty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23% Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Gold Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

