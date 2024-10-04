Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

NGLOY stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

