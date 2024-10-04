Head-To-Head Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Natcore Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.36 $152.70 million $0.78 27.04 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $34.44, suggesting a potential upside of 63.32%.

Volatility and Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, indicating that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

