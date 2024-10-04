Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $7.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,553,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after buying an additional 1,538,632 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 994.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

