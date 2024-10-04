Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) Head to Head Survey

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.52% 187.12% 17.66% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and QF Liquidation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.66 billion 1.91 $171.30 million $1.96 19.37 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atmus Filtration Technologies and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats QF Liquidation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

