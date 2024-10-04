Brokerages Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) PT at GBX 1,442.50

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($19.30).
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($26.08) to GBX 1,490 ($19.93) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.72) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCT
Softcat Stock Performance
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.