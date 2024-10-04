Brokerages Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) PT at GBX 1,442.50

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($19.30).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,950 ($26.08) to GBX 1,490 ($19.93) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.72) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,553 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,613.24. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,766.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

