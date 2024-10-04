Five Point (NYSE:FPH) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Financial Comparison

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 21.73% 2.70% 1.83% Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Five Point and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Five Point shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and Mobile Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $245.81 million 2.58 $55.39 million $0.85 5.04 Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million 2.92 -$25.12 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

Five Point beats Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

