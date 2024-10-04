Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $777.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $14.27.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

