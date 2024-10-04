Analysts Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $88.43

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

