Analysts Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Target Price at $88.43

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

