Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) & Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Financial Contrast

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) and Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Birkenstock and Phoenix Footwear Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birkenstock 0 4 15 0 2.79 Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birkenstock currently has a consensus target price of $62.23, suggesting a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Birkenstock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birkenstock is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birkenstock $1.72 billion 5.17 $80.18 million N/A N/A Phoenix Footwear Group $19.15 million 0.02 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Birkenstock and Phoenix Footwear Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Birkenstock has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Profitability

This table compares Birkenstock and Phoenix Footwear Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birkenstock 6.26% 5.79% 2.99% Phoenix Footwear Group -9.09% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Birkenstock shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Birkenstock beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc is a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.