Head-To-Head Comparison: Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) versus SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) and SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and SRM Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology $73.69 million 0.07 -$19.30 million N/A N/A SRM Entertainment $4.85 million 1.50 -$2.05 million ($0.45) -1.59

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and SRM Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SRM Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and SRM Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A SRM Entertainment -92.34% -118.78% -107.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology beats SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble. The company also holds license to sell products with WUHUANGWANSHUI brand images. Its distribution channels include domestic distributors, e-commerce platforms, supermarkets, and export distributors. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

About SRM Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.