Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $119.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.75.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $91.22 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 76.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

