Brokerages Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Target Price at $6.25

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QIPT shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 180,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QIPT stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.60. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

