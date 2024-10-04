Brokerages Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Target Price at $6.25

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
A number of research analysts recently commented on QIPT shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on QIPT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 1.8 %
QIPT stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.60. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Quipt Home Medical Company Profile
Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quipt Home Medical
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.