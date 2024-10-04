Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 0.8% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped 0.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $161.69 and last traded at $163.18. Approximately 1,365,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,389,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.47.

Specifically, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

