Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $165.37 and last traded at $166.44. 2,412,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,947,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.31.

Specifically, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

