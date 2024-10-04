Analysts Set Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target at $7.55

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBCP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

BBCP stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

