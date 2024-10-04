Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $3.93

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $124,326. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $35,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.