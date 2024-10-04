Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $3.93

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. William Blair raised Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth $35,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blend Labs Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
