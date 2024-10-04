J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,919,483.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $45,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 10,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,483.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $947,187. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

JILL stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. J.Jill has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

