Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $647.00 to $652.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $576.74 and last traded at $575.21. 2,124,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,481,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $572.81.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.55, for a total transaction of $523,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 300,228 shares of company stock worth $158,005,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

