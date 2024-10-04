NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 0.5% on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $81.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $82.31 and last traded at $82.69. 3,223,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,713,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NIKE by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 202,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 244,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 150,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

