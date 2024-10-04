Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boeing traded as low as $151.03 and last traded at $151.24. Approximately 1,459,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,007,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

