TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWFG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on TWFG
Insider Transactions at TWFG
TWFG Stock Performance
TWFG stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51.
TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TWFG
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TWFG
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.