TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives $27.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWFG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN upgraded shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,991. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last 90 days.

TWFG stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

