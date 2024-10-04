Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 308197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Specifically, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FRSH. StockNews.com lowered Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Freshworks by 157.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

