Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $700.00 and last traded at $704.96. 458,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,672,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $711.09.

Specifically, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.03.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $304.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.