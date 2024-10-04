Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) PT at $11.90

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the second quarter worth $1,778,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 767.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.