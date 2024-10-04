Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $105.25 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 351514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

