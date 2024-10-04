Analysts Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target at $42.31

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth $1,835,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 64.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 223,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Endava has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

