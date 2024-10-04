Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.20 to $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 7,152,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,304,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after acquiring an additional 999,194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,422,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 923,579 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $10,687,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 150,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

