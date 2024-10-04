Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $18.69. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 3,405,866 shares trading hands.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $239,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.6 %
The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.
Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile
Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.
