AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 114854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.
Read Our Latest Report on AGF Management
Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management
AGF Management Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.