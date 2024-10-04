AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$17.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGF Management traded as high as C$9.55 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 114854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,885 shares of company stock valued at $421,964. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$653.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

