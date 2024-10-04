Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astrana Health traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 35041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.87.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $160,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

